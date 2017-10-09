Donald Trump and Republican Senator Bob Corker in Twitter war of words

In one tweeted response, Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, said the White House had become "an adult day care centre".

Donald Trump and a prominent Republican senator have engaged in a heated series of testy tweets, revealing a rift with the president over foreign policy.

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.

Mr Corker's main charge against Mr Trump is that he is reckless. In an interview with The New York Times, he said the president's threats to other countries risk setting the US "on the path to World War III".

He said Trump acted as if he was on his old reality-TV show, adding: "He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation."

He also said his concerns about Mr Trump were shared by nearly every Senate Republican, the paper reported.

The row appears to have escalated after Mr Trump issued a series of tweets about Mr Corker, whose support he will need to pass tax reform legislation.

Mr Corker had announced he would not be seeking reelection, following which Mr Trump tweeted that the senator "didn't have the guts to run".

He also blamed him for the Iran nuclear deal and accused him of being obstructionist towards "our great agenda".