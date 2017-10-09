Harvey Weinstein fired after sexual harassment claims

Film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing accusations he sexually harassed colleagues, has been fired from the board of his company.

A statement from the Weinstein Company's directors said that "in light of new information about misconduct" Mr Weinstein was being dismissed with immediate effect.

The Hollywood studio, which he founded and co-chaired, had launched an inquiry into the allegations.

Mr Weinstein had previously announced he was taking a leave of absence as a result of the claims, which were made in a New York Times story.

Those involved include the actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, according to the Times article.