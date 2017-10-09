- ITV Report
Harvey Weinstein fired after sexual harassment claims
Film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing accusations he sexually harassed colleagues, has been fired from the board of his company.
A statement from the Weinstein Company's directors said that "in light of new information about misconduct" Mr Weinstein was being dismissed with immediate effect.
The Hollywood studio, which he founded and co-chaired, had launched an inquiry into the allegations.
Mr Weinstein had previously announced he was taking a leave of absence as a result of the claims, which were made in a New York Times story.
Those involved include the actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, according to the Times article.
The 65-year-old Academy Award-winning producer issued an apology, saying he appreciated the way he had behaved with colleagues in the past "has caused a lot of pain" and that he realised he "needed to be a better person".
"I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he said.
"I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone."
His lawyer Lisa Bloom announced on Saturday that she had resigned following the allegations.
The Weinstein Company is behind hits including The King's Speech, Django Unchained and Silver Linings Playbook.