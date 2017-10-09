Hate crimes targeting mosques more than double in a year

Hate crimes targeting mosques and other Muslim places of worship across the UK have more than doubled between 2016 and 2017.

Police forces recorded 110 hate crimes directed at mosques between March and July this year, up from just 47 over the same period in 2016.

Racist abuse and threats calling for people to "bomb the mosque" feature heavily among the hate crimes, as do incidents of offenders smashing windows on buildings and parked cars.

Other records include offensive graffiti sprayed on to buildings, violent assaults on worshippers, two cases of arson and two cases of individuals leaving bacon on door handles at mosques.

According to figures obtained through freedom of information requests: