New Zealand Police apologise for 'insensitive' road crash deaths tweet

New Zealand Police has apologised for an "wrong and insensitive" tweet about road crash fatalities.

The tweet posted on the force's Twitter account said "when we have to tell someone their family member has died in a crash," and was accompanied with a gif featuring Steve Carell, star of the American version of The Office.

"This is the worst," read the gif's subtitle

The tweet quickly drew criticism on social media with many branding it ill-judged and distasteful.

One user, Nik Dirga, labelled the post "tone-deaf" and the "social media fail of the week".