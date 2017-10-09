Old pound coins to be accepted at shops including Poundland during 'transition period' - as October 15 deadline looms

Old pound coins will still be accepted by some shops even after they cease being legal tender, stores have said.

The "round pound" stops being valid currency from midnight on October 15 and will no longer be handed out as change.

Shops can also stop accepting them as payment.

However some retailers, including Poundland, have indicated they will continue to accept the currency for a limited period once the deadline has passed.

Over the past six months, more than 1.2 billion coins have been returned as people across the UK dig out old change.

But some £500 million worth of old round coins are still in circulation.