Prince Harry promotes mental health strategy for Britain's armed forces

Prince Harry is set to team up with the Ministry of Defence to promote a new mental health strategy for members of the armed forces.

The joint initiative is the latest in a series of Royal efforts to highlight mental health issues.

The initiative is expected to include the provision of specialist support and information through annual briefings and websites to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health among military personnel.

The MoD said the move will build upon a recently launched government strategy aimed at improving mental health in current military workers, civilian staff, their families and veterans.