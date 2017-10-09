- ITV Report
Prince Harry promotes mental health strategy for Britain's armed forces
Prince Harry is set to team up with the Ministry of Defence to promote a new mental health strategy for members of the armed forces.
The joint initiative is the latest in a series of Royal efforts to highlight mental health issues.
The initiative is expected to include the provision of specialist support and information through annual briefings and websites to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health among military personnel.
The MoD said the move will build upon a recently launched government strategy aimed at improving mental health in current military workers, civilian staff, their families and veterans.
Announcing the partnership, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: "By looking after our mental health we are building a more effective armed forces that helps keep this country safe."
The Royals' Foundation will offer advice and resources to improve training, education and information sharing for the whole of the armed forces.
It comes days after the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry announced it will invest £2 million for the creation of a start-up company providing digital support to youngsters concerned about their mental wellbeing.
The Heads Together campaign appears to be having a slow but significant impact.
A series of YouGov surveys of 14,000 Britons show 1.5 million more people tackling the issue in May compared to February, when the surveys were launched.
Sir Keith Mills, chairman of the Royal Foundation, said: "We are delighted that this new partnership with the Ministry of Defence will see the UK leading the way internationally in prioritising the mental fitness of its entire defence community."