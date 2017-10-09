- ITV Report
Rare 'fire devil' blazing tornado caught on camera in Portugal
A rare phenomenon known as a "fire devil" has been captured on camera in Portugal as five more wildfires swept across the country.
The spectacular fire tornado forms when flames are mixed with dust and wind.
As many as 1,000 firefighters are battling the latest fires.
Portugal has been especially hard hit by wildfires this year because of a widespread drought.
The worst outbreak in June killed 64 people, with many dying on a road as they fled the rampant flames in their cars.
In August, the Civil Protection Agency recorded 268 separate fires - a new record for a single day.
The agency added that 90 percent of the fires were either intentionally or accidentally started by people.
Wildfires in Portugal this year have accounted for more than one-third of the burnt forest in the entire European Union.