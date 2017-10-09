Spider-Man balloon sparks sea rescue operation

A rescue operation was launched after reports of a parachutist in the sea - but it turned out to just be a Spider-Man balloon.

The alarm was raised about someone in the sea at Ryhope Dene shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday.

Two RNLI lifeboats, the Sunderland and Seaham Coastguard teams and the Coastguard rescue helicopter were then called out.

The superhero balloon was then recovered from the sea.