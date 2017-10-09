Theresa May urges EU leaders to 'be flexible' as Brexit talks resume

Theresa May will call for flexibility from the EU over Brexit talks in a House of Commons statement today, as negotiations resume in Brussels.

The prime minister is due to appear before MPs to update them on her Florence speech, and will use the opportunity to tell the EU "the ball is in their court".

After a mishap-laden conference speech and a failed coup attempt against her leadership, Mrs May will be hoping that Brexit negotiations will progress to the UK's future trading relationship with the EU.

"Achieving that partnership will require leadership and flexibility, not just from us but from our friends, the 27 nations of the EU," Mrs May will tell MPs.

"And as we look forward to the next stage, the ball is in their court. But I am optimistic we will receive a positive response.

"Because what we are seeking is not just the best possible deal for us - but also the best possible deal for our European friends too."