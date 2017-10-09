Universities urged to block 'essay mill' websites to help crack down on student cheating

New guidance suggests institutions use smarter plagiarism detecting software. Credit: PA

Universities are being urged to consider blocking "essay mill" websites, which produce work for students for payment, in a bid to crack down on cheating. They are also being advised to use smarter plagiarism detecting software by universities watchdog the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA). A report released by the QAA suggests a raft of measures which could be implemented to help deter "contract cheating", including:

Using linguistic analysis tools to detect changes in a student's writing style and employing text-matching software

Blocking known essay mill websites from the organisation's IT systems

Providing support for struggling students

Introducing a mixture of assessments to limit cheating opportunities

Students already face penalties for academic misconduct - including the use of essay services. They range from losing marks to being removed from a degree course, depending on the circumstances and severity of the case. But the report urges universities to make it explicit to students that cheating could cost them their qualification.

