White House tells Donald Trump's first wife Ivana she is not the First Lady

Melania Trump has hit back at Donald Trump's first wife for referring to herself as "first lady".

Ivana Trump told ABC's Good Morning America that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House.

"I don't want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I'm basically first Trump wife. I'm first lady, OK?", she said during the interview.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said there was "clearly no substance to this statement from an ex", and called it "attention-seeking and self-serving noise".