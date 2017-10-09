- ITV Report
Woman who gained access to Prince George's school given police caution
A 40-year-old woman has been given a caution after she entered Prince George's school.
The woman accepted a caution for causing a nuisance on school property after she gained access to Thomas's Battersea on September 12.
She was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary but was released with no further action.
Four-year-old Prince George began at the school in south London a week before the incident.
He is understood not to have been there at the time.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the force "continues to work with the school on protective security arrangements for His Royal Highness".
George has gone back to school after the incident.
Several plain-clothed officers have been spotted in the area surrounding the fee-paying school.
Thomas's Battersea educates 560 boys and girls aged from four to 13, with around 20 pupils in each class.
Fees cost £17,604 a year, and increase to £19,884 a year for those in year three and above.