BAE Systems to cut nearly 2,000 jobs

BAE Systems is planning to cut almost 2,000 UK jobs in its military, maritime and intelligence services under moves to streamline its business and have a "sharper" competitive edge, the defence giant has announced.

The 1,915 redundancies span across the firm's military, maritime and intelligence services as it moves to cut costs.

The biggest cutback will be in the military air business, with 1,400 jobs set to be axed across five sites over the next three years, including Warton and Samlesbury in Lancashire, where the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft assembly takes place.

Jobs will also be cut at Brough in East Yorkshire and at RAF bases in Marham, Norfolk, and Leeming in North Yorkshire.