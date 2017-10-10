Boris Johnson won't be sacked

It’s worth saying, because it hasn’t happened much recently: the PM had a decent day yesterday.

In her statement about her revised approach to Brexit talks, she answered a number of questions rather more frankly than is her wont.

So the Brexiteering ultra Jacob Rees-Mogg was told something he did not want to hear, which is that during the two-year period of implementing any Brexit deal after March 29 2019, the UK would still be subject to EU courts and laws.

He didn’t like it. She said hard fromage.

Meanwhile she may have gone further than her soft Brexiteer colleagues would like in her blunt answer to Desmond Swayne, who - as another Leave purist - urged her to put resources behind preparing for a no-deal Brexit (the hardest and starkest of Brexits) and she said that was precisely what the government was doing.

Or to put it another way, if Brexit was a cheese, yesterday the PM maintained the conceit that we want Camembert, while preparing us for something harder than a 25-year-old mature farmhouse cheddar.