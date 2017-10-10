- ITV Report
-
At least 10 dead as wildfires ravage California wine country
At least 10 people have died and and two have been seriously injured from wildfires engulfing large parts of northern California.
Napa and Yuba are among eight counties in the state's famous wine region that are battling 14 major fires. Some 1,500 home have already been destroyed and 20,000 residents have been evacuated.
The fires started on Sunday, whipped up by strong winds. Mandatory evacuations were ordered, leading to long queues at petrol stations as people tried to flee.
California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties. Smoke from Sonoma County extended 60 miles south to San Francisco.