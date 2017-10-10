- ITV Report
EE: Hundreds of customers report being unable to make or receive calls
Hundreds of EE users have reported being left unable to make or receive phone calls.
Many customers complained neither outgoing nor incoming calls were connecting from early on Tuesday.
Network EE said a number of mobile phone users had reported the problem and that they were working to resolve it.
Many users cited problems with calling landline phones from their mobiles.
Text messaging, emergency numbers and data usage did not appear to have been affected.
EE apologised for inconvenience caused and said normal service should resume by 6pm.
A spokesperson said: "We're aware some customers are reporting problems when trying to make calls.
"We're working to fix this as quickly as possible."
One user wrote: "Not able to make calls or receive calls. No useful help from EE. Phone been dead all day. Not able to run my business."
Another, Chris Green, said: "I cannot call land lines & land lines as well as mobiles are unable to call me. Been going on since yesterday 9th October 2017.
"My clients probably think I'm avoiding their calls, not impressed."
Richard Meadows said: "People are emailing me saying they are trying to call, but it says phone is busy all the time - This is not the case."