Las Vegas shooting: Police claim Stephen Paddock wounded security guard before the massacre

Las Vegas suspect Stephen Paddock shot a hotel security guard six minutes before he opened fire on concertgoers, authorities revealed on Tuesday, significantly altering the timeline of events.

Officials had previously claimed guard Jesus Campos was wounded after Paddock had opened fire on the country music festival overlooked by the Mandalay Bay hotel earlier this month.

On Monday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Campos was responding to a report of an open door when he heard drilling from the room of the shooter.

Paddock, 64, had installed three video camera to surveil the approach to his room. He opened fire through the door, wounding the guard, leading Campos to alert the police.

Soon after, Paddock embarked on a 10-minute massacre that killed 58 people, one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.