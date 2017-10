Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Police had to give chase to an ambulance after it was stolen from outside a hospital.

Paramedics were dropping a patient off when a man drove away in the MedStar vehicle in Michigan in the US.

But after taking cops on a twisty ride down a hill the 21-year-old was finally caught after crashing down a grass verge.

The man was charged with unlawful driving and is being held on a $75,000 (£57,000) bond.