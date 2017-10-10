New technology can detect a suspect's hair gel from just their fingerprint

New technology, which can provide an in-depth analysis of a suspect's profile from just their fingerprint at a crime scene, could soon be used in court.

The fingerprint profiling method can detect traces of various substances including drugs, blood, hair, cleaning products and even condom lubricants.

The technology known as MALDI-MSI, has been developed by scientists at Sheffield Hallam University, and uses a form of mass spectrometry.

Following funding from the Home Office, researchers have been working with West Yorkshire Police to trial the technique.

They are hoping it could soon be used by other police forces across the UK and would be able to provide crucial background information in criminal cases.