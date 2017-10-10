Rapist given joint custody of victim's child by US judge

A childhood rape victim has been ordered to share custody of her child with the man who attacked her.

Christopher Mirasolo, 27, was handed joint parental rights by a judge in Michigan after he was identified as the biological father of a boy conceived during a sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl.

The victim, who is now aged 21, is horrified at the thought of being forced to give the predator visiting rights with her eight-year-old son, she told NBC News affiliate WDIV.

"He was conceived out of rape, but I don't look at that. He's my child. He's a part of me. Not a part of him," she said.

"I hope he never has any rights to him at all."

The woman, who has not been identified, did not name Mirasolo as the father on the child's birth certificate.

She was drawn into the court system after she applied for food stamps to support her family.

Officials had demanded a paternity test so they could chase the father for support payments - and Sanilac County Circuit Judge Gregory Ross then handed joint custody to Mirasolo.

The judge claimed the order had been made by the consent of both parties, but the woman's lawyer said that it had never been agreed.

Rebecca Kiessling, the victim's attorney, said the case was extremely concerning.

Mirasolo’s lawyer, Barbara Yockey, said he not requested parental rights. “My client will not be seeing the child,” she said.