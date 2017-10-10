- ITV Report
Romola Garai 'humiliated' by Harvey Weinstein audition: 'He answered the door in his bathrobe'
Romola Garai once auditioned for Harvey Weinstein while the Hollywood producer "wore a bathrobe," the British actress told the Guardian on Monday.
Just 18 at the time, Garai, now 35, said the “humiliating” encounter happened at the Savoy Hotel in London and left her feeling "violated."
Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein Company on Monday over allegations of sexual harassment that first appeared in the New York Times last week.
"Like every other woman in the industry, I've had an 'audition' with Harvey Weinstein, where I'd actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him," the Atonement star told the newspaper.
"I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory."
Several women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, including actress Ashley Judd. The 65-year-old has yet to directly address the allegations, though he did issue an apology to the women he had worked with days before his firing.
British actresses Kate Winslet and Dame Judi Dench have thrown their support behind the women speaking out against the alleged harassment.
"The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well-regarded film producers is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear,” Winslet said.
In a statement, Dame Judi said: "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."
On Monday, actress Meryl Streep released a statement, saying she was “appalled” at the “disgraceful news.”
"The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes," she said.
On Monday, The Weinstein Company Board of Representatives said: "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."
After the allegations surfaced, Weinstein pointed to a changing culture as mitigation.
"I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different,” he said. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone."