Romola Garai 'humiliated' by Harvey Weinstein audition: 'He answered the door in his bathrobe'

Romola Garai once auditioned for Harvey Weinstein while the Hollywood producer "wore a bathrobe," the British actress told the Guardian on Monday.

Just 18 at the time, Garai, now 35, said the “humiliating” encounter happened at the Savoy Hotel in London and left her feeling "violated."

Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein Company on Monday over allegations of sexual harassment that first appeared in the New York Times last week.

"Like every other woman in the industry, I've had an 'audition' with Harvey Weinstein, where I'd actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him," the Atonement star told the newspaper.

"I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory."

Several women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, including actress Ashley Judd. The 65-year-old has yet to directly address the allegations, though he did issue an apology to the women he had worked with days before his firing.