Sunrise on decision day for Catalonia over independence vote
As the sun rises over Catalonia this morning there are only two things for sure - it will set again tonight and irrespective of what is said between now and then this region's future will remain as uncertain at dusk as it is at dawn.
At some point today - we're told 6pm but assume nothing for sure - Catalonia's President Carles Puigdemont will address his parliament to declare whether or not this prosperous region is to separate from Spain.
When the law allowing last week's disputed referendum was passed in the same parliament it was decreed that within 48 hours of a yes vote being formally confirmed there would have to be a declaration of independence.
It is a measure of how big a move that would be that only now are those final figures - a 90% yes vote from a 43% turnout - being formally presented.
In the days since, thousands have taken to the streets of Barcelona, as well as Madrid and other towns and cities to express their views whether pro, anti or undecided.
It is likely those divergent and passionate opinions will be on show again today.
Less public but no less divisive will be the divergent and passionate opinions of those who must decide. The tussle now, even among those who were elected on a pro-independence ballot, is just how far to go.
A full-scale Declaration of Independence would be the nuclear option - prompting an immediate and hardline response from Madrid.
But fudging the declaration is likely to provoke outrage among those who believe in this secessionist dream.
Whatever the President says, and with however much certainty he says it, Catalonia's future will not be decided today.