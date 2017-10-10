Sunrise on decision day for Catalonia over independence vote

As the sun rises over Catalonia this morning there are only two things for sure - it will set again tonight and irrespective of what is said between now and then this region's future will remain as uncertain at dusk as it is at dawn.

At some point today - we're told 6pm but assume nothing for sure - Catalonia's President Carles Puigdemont will address his parliament to declare whether or not this prosperous region is to separate from Spain.

When the law allowing last week's disputed referendum was passed in the same parliament it was decreed that within 48 hours of a yes vote being formally confirmed there would have to be a declaration of independence.

It is a measure of how big a move that would be that only now are those final figures - a 90% yes vote from a 43% turnout - being formally presented.