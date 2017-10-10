The Last Jedi: Trailer released for hotly-anticipated Star Wars movie

The trailer for the new Star Wars movie The Last Jedi has been released ahead of its December release.

Carried Fisher is seen in one of the final roles she filmed before her death during the 154-second trailer, which gives fans a glimpse of what might be in store in the highly-anticipated instalment. The new film picks up from where The Force Awakens, released in 2015, ended.

Fisher, who died aged 60 in December 2016, played Princess Leia in the hit franchise.

The trailer features close-ups of her pensive-looking character and a lightsaber-wielding Daisy Ridley, as well as John Boyega and Mark Hamill.