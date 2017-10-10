Theresa May 'needed stiff drink' after calamitous conference speech

Credit: PA

Theresa May has said she "probably needed a stiff drink" after her calamity-ridden Conservative party conference speech. The prime minister had to battle through a series of unfortunate events in her keynote address to delegates - which included a prankster handing her a P45, and an ongoing coughing fit which even a cough sweet provided by the chancellor could not fix. In an interview with Iain Dale for LBC radio, she said when she realised the prankster wasn't supposed to be there, she just carried on.

She also admitted her husband Philip was "a bit worried" about the incident, in which comedian Lee Nelson - real name Simon Brodkin - interrupted her speech to give her a P45 form, which he said he was delivering on behalf of Boris Johnson. "As everybody now knows he [Philip] gave me a really big hug, because he just wanted to say well done for getting through it," she said. When Dale asked "did you feel you needed it", the prime minister responded: "I think I probably needed a stiff drink afterwards".

Taking calls from members of the public, Theresa May claimed the impression she had been given by voters on the doorstep about the speech was "good on you for carrying on". She also took questions on the racial injustice in Britain revealed in a national audit of inequality in public services.