May to demand 'change' after race audit highlights inequality

A national audit of racial inequality in the UK has revealed glaring disparities between white Britons and British ethnic minorities.

The results of the probe, which go live on Tuesday via the government's new Ethnicity Facts and Figures website, highlight significant differences of outcomes across health, education, employment and the criminal justice system, as well as a gap between those living in the north and the south and across socioeconomic groups.

Finding revealed by the investigation include:

- Chinese and Asian pupils perform better than white and black children in secondary school.

- In primary school, 71% of Chinese children meet the expected standard for reading, writing and maths at Key Stage 2. Only 54% of white British pupils reach the same standard, and white Gypsy and Roma pupils perform significantly worse at 13%.

- Only 32% of white British children who receive free school meals reach the expected Key Stage 2 standard.

- Ethnic minorities are underrepresented at senior levels across Britain's public sector.

- The employment rate for Black, Asian and minority ethnic adults (8%) is nearly double that of white Britons (4.6%).

- White people, Pakistanis and Indians are more likely to own their own home than Bangladeshis and black people.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who commissioned the audit, is expected to challenge British institutions to "explain or change" the disparities, and will host a Cabinet discussion with “key stakeholders.”

"People who have lived with discrimination don't need a government audit to make them aware of the scale of the challenge," she will say.

"But this audit means that for society as a whole - for government, for our public services - there is nowhere to hide.

"These issues are now out in the open. And the message is very simple: if these disparities cannot be explained then they must be changed.

"Britain has come a long way in my lifetime in spreading equality and opportunity. But the data we are publishing today will provide the definitive evidence of how far we must still go in order to truly build a country that works for everyone."

Campaign groups welcomed the audit but called for "focused action" to tackle the findings.

"The Prime Minister should be applauded for laying out this information for all to see and we now need to use to the data to set the foundations for real change," said David Isaac, chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

"Only by taking focused action to tackle race inequality can Britain become a fair country in which individuals can reach their potential and our communities can live and work together to create a strong economy and a cohesive society."

Simon Woolley, director of Operation Black Vote, said: "Yes, some findings make uncomfortable reading, but unless these things are laid bare we can't begin to resolve them."