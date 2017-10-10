Toys R Us recall toy ball over fears it could pose choking hazard

Toys R Us has recalled a children's ball sold in the UK after it was found to pose a choking hazard.

Parents have been urged to return the Bruin Wiggle Ball, also called the Giggle Ball, after it was found to risk the safety of youngsters.

It emerged that the toy's rubber knobs and plastic back can detach to create a small part that could choke a child, the chain warned.

The bally has been recalled from stores worldwide after the safety concerns were raised in the US.

A notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Toys R Us had received six reports of the knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of the product found in children's mouths.