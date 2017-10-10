- ITV Report
-
Toys R Us recall toy ball over fears it could pose choking hazard
Toys R Us has recalled a children's ball sold in the UK after it was found to pose a choking hazard.
Parents have been urged to return the Bruin Wiggle Ball, also called the Giggle Ball, after it was found to risk the safety of youngsters.
It emerged that the toy's rubber knobs and plastic back can detach to create a small part that could choke a child, the chain warned.
The bally has been recalled from stores worldwide after the safety concerns were raised in the US.
A notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Toys R Us had received six reports of the knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of the product found in children's mouths.
The US regulator said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled balls, take them away from babies and return them to Babies R Us or Toys R Us for a full refund.
A spokeswoman for Toys R Us in the UK said: "This item is now off sale and we ask customers who have bought this item to return it to a Babies R Us or Toys R Us for a full refund."
The blue plastic toy has distinctive green, yellow and orange knobs and carries the item number 067369 and the model number 5F6342E.
The ball wiggles, vibrates and plays three different musical tunes. It has an on/off switch and requires 3 AA batteries to operate.