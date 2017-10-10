United Utilities fined £300,000 after water contamination

United Utilities has been fined £300,000. Credit: PA

Water company United Utilities has been fined £300,000 after supplying water unfit for human consumption to up to 300,000 homes. Some 700,000 customers in Lancashire were warned they should boil tap water after traces of cryptosporidium were found in the water supply at the Franklaw water treatment works in Preston in August 2015. Some homes were unable to drink their tap water for a month while the company worked to clear all traces of the parasitic bug. Cryptosporidium can cause diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting if ingested. The company admitted supplying water unfit for human consumption at an earlier hearing in July. United Utilities - which has an annual turnover of £1.7 billion - will also have to pay £150,000 in prosecution costs,

Shelves were cleared of water at a Tesco in Leyland. Credit: SWNS

At the time, many supermarkets saw their shelves cleared of bottled water. Preston Crown Court heard United Utilities Water Ltd spent £25 million as a result of the contamination, including £18.3 million in voluntary compensation payments to households and businesses. Sentencing, honorary recorder of Preston Judge Mark Brown said the company failed to carry out risk assessments which could have prevented the outbreak. He said: "It was the largest event of its kind since the privatisation of the water industry many years ago and it had a major impact on day to day water consumption. "There was significant disruption to domestic consumers but also to businesses as well." The court heard there was no outbreak of illness as a result of the contamination but there was an increase in patients attending GP surgeries, thought to be a result of press coverage. Judge Brown said: "The event was completely ended by early September. However, it's likely that in the minds of many customers there would have been ongoing concerns because confidence had been affected."

Up to 300,000 homes were warned they should boil tap water. Credit: PA