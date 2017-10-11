Bafta suspends Harvey Weinstein following sexual harassment claims

A string of women have made allegations of sexual offences, including rape, against Harvey Weinstein in recent days. Credit: PA

Harvey Weinstein has been suspended from Bafta after a string of women made allegations of sexual offences, including rape, against him. Bafta's announcement "in light of recent very serious allegations" comes just hours after the disgraced Hollywood producer's wife announced she was leaving him over the "unforgivable" claims. On Tuesday, Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow both accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Paltrow said she was left "petrified" after Weinstein propositioned her when she was just 22, while Jolie vowed never to work with him again after a "bad experience" as a young actress.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have both accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Credit: PA

Weinstein has denied many of the allegations and issued a vehement denial over three allegations of rape which emerged on Tuesday. In a statement on its website, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) said Weinstein's membership had "been suspended, effective immediately.

Whilst Bafta has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with Bafta’s values. This has led to Mr Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in Bafta’s constitution. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry. Bafta will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments. – Bafta

Weinstein has been fired from the Weinstein Company he founded with his brother Bob over the claims of sexual harassment that first appeared in the New York Times last week and have left Hollywood reeling. The 65-year-old issued an apology to the women he had worked with days before his firing but stopped short of directly addressing the allegations. However, after the rape allegations emerged on Tuesday, Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued a statement on his behalf, directly addressing them. "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein," Ms Hofmeister said. She continued: "Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. "Mr Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."

Harvey Weinstein won a Bafta in 1996 for his film Shakespeare in Love. Credit: PA

As the latest allegations emerged, Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman announced that she was leaving her husband of 10 years. The 41-year-old British fashion designer told People magazine: "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.” Her statement came as the Obamas and Hillary Clinton joined a chorus of condemnation of Weinstein. Former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle released a statement saying: "Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. "We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories.

The former president and first lady condemned the Hollywood mogul. Credit: AP

In a tweet from her spokesperson, Mrs Clinton said she was "shocked and appalled" by the revelations about a man who has been a major donor to the Democrat Party since her husband Bill's presidential election in 1992.

Neither Mrs Clinton nor the Obamas mentioned Weinstein's history of donations to the Democratic Party. Weinstein has been executive producer on some of the biggest films of recent decades, including Pulp Fiction, The English Patient, Good Will Hunting, Lord of the Rings and The Artist. Also on Wednesday, a number of actors took to social media to add their voices to those condemning Weinstein. Ewan McGregor labelled Weinstein a "bully" and revealed he had "heard rumours" over the years.

While Kevin Bacon praised the women who have come forward over the allegations.

A sentiment echoed by Harry Potter star, Emma Watson.

