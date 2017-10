Blustery and cloudy with heavy, steady rain across northern England and Wales - sliding into the Midlands and West Country before moving into the south-east, easing as it goes.

A soggy end to the day for some of us but despite the dull, wet and windy conditions, it'll remain mild. Further north and west behind the rain, clearer skies for Scotland and Northern Ireland with some sunshine but feeling chillier with blustery downpours.