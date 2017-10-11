Cara Delevingne claims Harvey Weinstein attempted to kiss her in New York hotel room

Cara Delevingne alleges that Harvey Weinstein attempted to kiss her. Credit: PA

Model Cara Delevingne has alleged disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein attempted to kiss her when the pair met to talk about an upcoming film. The actress and supermodel said she had the encounter with the movie mogul after a meeting with him and a film director in a hotel lobby. She posted a statement on Instagram with a picture reading: "Don't be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others." Shortly after Delevingne made her claims, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which hosts the Oscars, branded the sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein "repugnant" and "abhorrent" and it will be holding a meeting on Saturday to discuss any action to be taken. A statement from the AMPAS said: "The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents. "The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy." In her posts, Delevingne described how after the director left the meeting Weinstein allegedly immediately began speaking of things of a sexual nature.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discuss the allegations on Saturday. Credit: PA

The 25-year-old claims he bragged about the number of actresses he had slept with and told her how he "had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature". "He then invited me to his room," she wrote. Delevingne said she quickly declined and asked if her car was outside. When Weinstein's assistant said it was not and suggested the model go to his room. The actress said she was left feeling "very powerless and scared", but hoped that she was wrong about the situation. She continued: "When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. "He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. "I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous. "After singing I said again that I had to leave. "He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room." Delevingne added that she still got the role in the film, adding she "always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened". She continued: "Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. "I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. "I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear."

Harvey Weinstein won a Bafta in 1996 for his film Shakespeare in Love. Credit: PA

The film which Delevingne mentions in her post may be Tulip Fever. Although filmed in the summer of 2014, it was released in the United States in September by The Weinstein Company. Delevingne's allegations are the latest in a string of claims of sexual offences, including rape, against Weinstein. It also comes as Bafta suspended Weinstein's membership and his wife announced she was leaving him over the "unforgivable" claims. While on Tuesday, Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow both accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Paltrow said she was left "petrified" after Weinstein propositioned her when she was just 22, while Jolie vowed never to work with him again after a "bad experience" as a young actress. Weinstein has denied many of the allegations and issued a vehement denial over three allegations of rape which emerged on Tuesday.

Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have both accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Credit: PA

Earlier this week Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein Company he founded with his brother Bob over the claims of sexual harassment that first appeared in the New York Times last week.

Harvey Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman, has left him amid the sexual harassment claims. Credit: PA

After the first allegations of sexual harassment emerged, Weinstein issued an apology to the women he had worked with, but stopped short of directly addressing the allegations. However, after the rape allegations emerged on Tuesday, Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued a statement on his behalf, directly addressing them. "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein," Ms Hofmeister said. She continued: "Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. "Mr Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path." A number of senior Labour politicians have also appealed to Prime Minister Theresa May to have the film executive stripped of his honorary CBE.

Annette Bening says she hopes the allegations will become a 'tipping point' for Hollywood. Credit: PA