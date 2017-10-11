Cyberbullying: What to do if you are being targeted

Credit: PA

Facebook and Twitter face being made to pay for action to tackle the "undeniable suffering" the internet can cause, the Culture Secretary has announced. Cyberbullying, trolling and under-age access to porn will be targeted in plans drawn up by Karen Bradley to make the online world safer. Cyberbullying is the use of technology to harass, threaten, embarrass, or target another person. Here, we look at some of the advice offered for people who have been victims of online abuse.

Speak to someone you trust

Talking about bullying or harassment can be difficult, but keeping it to yourself can make matters worse. Try talking to an adult you trust such as a parent, family member or close friend who will be able to provide advice and support you.

Screenshot offensive messages

If someone sends you an offensive or harassing message, take a screenshot so you have evidence of what they said. Cyberbullying is not against the law, but harassment or threatening behaviour is. If you have a screenshot of behaviour that has crossed this line, it will make it easier for the police to take action.

Credit: PA

Report abusive messages

Facebook says it will remove bullying content when it is made aware of it and may disable the account of anyone who bullies or attacks another. This is based around their community standards. Abusive accounts on Twitter and Instagram can also be blocked and reported to the sites.

Boost your privacy settings

Strong privacy settings on sites like Facebook prevent people seeing and commenting on information you don't want them to. This could mean changing your settings so only family members and certain friends can see and comment on your posts.

I'm a parent and think my child is being bullied online - what should I do?

Not-for-profit organisation Internet Matters has numerous tips for parents who think their child is being cyberbullied, including how to spot the signs. The advice includes not stopping them going online as this may make them feel more isolated and telling them not to respond to abuse messages.

Internet Matters has numerous tips for parents. Credit: internetmatters.org