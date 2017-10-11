David Davis told to publish Brexit analysis by MPs

Some 120 MPs have signed a letter demanding Brexit Secretary David Davis "come clean" and publish the Government report on the economic impact of Brexit, accusing his department of keeping Parliament and the public “in the dark."

On Tuesday, parliamentarians from Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party slammed the Department for Exiting the European Union for its refusal to publish its Brexit analysis, despite repeated questions and freedom of information requests.

A DExEU spokesman responded, claiming: "The full list of sectors will be published shortly."

The letter was organised by Labour MPs David Lammy and Seema Malhotra.

"We have to wonder what exactly the Government are hiding in refusing to publish these reports,” Lammy said.

"Parliament and the public have a right to know what analysis the Government has done on the impact of Brexit, particularly if this analysis reveals that a hard Brexit will be a disaster for our economy, jobs, trade and living standards.

"So we are calling on the Government to come clean and publish these studies so we can have a full and frank debate about the impact of Brexit with all the facts and analysis out in the open."

Malhotra said: "This is yet another sign of the Government desperate to avoid scrutiny and seeking to bypass Parliament and the public.

"Publishing both the list of sectors and the results of the studies is clearly in the public interest and vital for protecting our jobs and economy.

"This is now not about sides but a nation planning together for a big change ahead. It is about leadership, clarity and responsibility."