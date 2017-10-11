Five police officers investigated over death of detained man in east London

A watchdog probe launched after the death of a man following contact with police is investigating five officers for potential misconduct.

Edir (Edson) Frederico Da Costa, 25, died six days after he was detained when a car was stopped in Newham, east London, in June.

In an update issued on Tuesday, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said investigators are set to formally notify five Metropolitan Police officers that "the level of care they provided Mr Da Costa during restraint and after he became unwell may have constituted misconduct".

The IPCC said it is "now investigating this potential misconduct", but added that the serving of misconduct notices on officers does not indicate guilt, or mean that misconduct proceedings will necessarily follow.

At a post-mortem examination on June 22 a number of packages were removed from Mr Da Costa's throat.

The pathologist has not yet determined the cause of death.

The preliminary examination found there was no fracture of the neck or spinal injury, no broken collarbone, and no bleeding on the brain.

Mr Da Costa's death sparked protests in east London.