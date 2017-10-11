Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman leaves him as Obamas condemn Hollywood mogul

Harvey Weinstein's wife has said the widespread allegations of sexual harassment against the Hollywood mogul are "unforgivable" and she is leaving him.

British fashion designer Georgina Chapman told People magazine: "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.

"I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Her statement came as the Obamas and Hillary Clinton joined a chorus of condemnation of 65-year-old Weinstein, whose many accusers include Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Mrs Clinton said she was "shocked and appalled" by the revelations about a man who has been a major donor to the Democrat Party since her husband Bill's presidential election in 1992.

The former US secretary of state tweeted: