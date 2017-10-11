Model from 'racist Dove advert' speaks out

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The model in the 'racist Dove advert' has spoken out saying she is "not a victim".

Lola Ogunyemi featured in the online ad, which was posted on Dove's Facebook page, but later taken down after a social media backlash.

Dove issued an apology saying the ad, which shows a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman underneath, "missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully".

"We deeply regret the offence it caused," the company added.

Writing in the Guardian, Ms Ogunyemi said she "jumped" at the chance to be the face of Dove's new body campaign.

"I had no idea I would become the unwitting poster child for racist advertising."