- ITV Report
Model from 'racist Dove advert' speaks out
The model in the 'racist Dove advert' has spoken out saying she is "not a victim".
Lola Ogunyemi featured in the online ad, which was posted on Dove's Facebook page, but later taken down after a social media backlash.
Dove issued an apology saying the ad, which shows a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman underneath, "missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully".
"We deeply regret the offence it caused," the company added.
Writing in the Guardian, Ms Ogunyemi said she "jumped" at the chance to be the face of Dove's new body campaign.
"I had no idea I would become the unwitting poster child for racist advertising."
She explained: "If I had even the slightest inclination that I would be portrayed as inferior, or as the "before" in a before and after shot, I would have been the first to say an emphatic "no".
"I would (un)happily walked off set and out of the door. That is something that goes against everything I stand for."
The advert also featured an Asian model, but after the video was taken down, it was the stills of the black model 'turning white' that were circulated.
Ms Ogunyemi said she was initially pleased with the advert which was supposed to "highlight the fact that all skin deserves gentleness".
But she said: "If you Google 'racist ad' right now, a picture of my face is the result."
The model said she can understand how the images have been misinterpreted, considering the fact Dove have faced a backlash in the past for the same issue.
Back in 2011, the company put out an advert showing a black woman as a 'before' and a white woman as the 'after'.
They also released a Dove Summer Glow body lotion which said "for normal to dark skin" on the bottle.
Ms Ogunyemi said while she welcomed Dove's apology, the company should have defended their creative vision saying a "lot has been left out".
"I am not just some silent victim of a mistaken beauty campaign. I am strong, I am beautiful, and I will not be erased."