Mother's plea to find son's alleged killer as £50,000 reward offered for Britain's most wanted

The mother of the victim of an unprovoked knife attack in London has issued a heartfelt plea to help find her son's killer as a new five-figure reward is offered for Britain's most wanted fugitive.

Shane O'Brien, 28, is the chief suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Josh Hanson, who was killed in a bar in Hillingdon, west London.

On the second anniversary of the murder, detectives have upped the reward for finding O'Brien to £50,000.

The suspect, who heads the National Crime Agency's "most wanted" list, is believed to have fled abroad and is known to have changed his appearance.

In February this year he was arrested in Prague for criminal damage and assault, but used the Italian alias of Enzo Mellonceli, supported by false documentation, and was bailed pending further enquiries.

An image taken then shows he has grown his hair, has a full beard and has a distinctive new tattoo of an owl holding a skull, which covers up his previous "Shannon 15-04-06" tattoo.