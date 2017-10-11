One million households to have energy bills capped this winter

One million households will have their energy bills capped this winter - saving them £120 a year.

Energy watchdog Ofgem announced they would extend an existing "safeguard tariff" for vulnerable customers this winter.

It comes a week after Theresa May promised to cap energy charges in her speech at the Tory conference.

But the Government's plans cannot come into force until official legislation has been passed.

Ofgem is introducing new rules to allow suppliers to roll customers coming to the end of their contracts on to another fixed deal, instead of a poor value standard variable tariff.

It will monitor suppliers to ensure any new default deals do not "become another way to penalise customers who rarely switch".

The regulator is also proposing that consumers would receive automatic compensation if their switch goes wrong.