Parliamentary inquiry launched into 2 Sisters following ITV News/Guardian chicken supplier investigation

A Parliamentary inquiry is to be launched following an undercover investigation by ITV News and the Guardian which found a series of potential breaches of food safety rules at the UK's largest supplier of supermarket chicken.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee confirmed the inquiry would be carried out in the wake of the investigation into 2 Sisters Food Group.

They also confirmed Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner and chief executive of 2 Sisters would give evidence, along with the Food Standard's Agency (FSA), the British Poultry Council and Assured Food Standards, at the inquiry.

A joint ITV News and the Guardian investigation uncovered a series of potential breaches of food safety rules in one of the company’s factories in the West Midlands.

An undercover reporter got a job at "Site D" in West Bromwich, which processes fresh chicken for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and Marks and Spencer, but found evidence that suggests some of the chicken 2 Sisters produces may not be as fresh as the use by date suggests.