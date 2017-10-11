Philip Hammond: Money will be spent on preparing for possible 'no deal' Brexit - but not now

Large amounts of money will be spent to prepare Britain for the possibility of "no deal" Brexit if necessary, Philip Hammond has said.

The Chancellor said he was "prepared to spend when we need to spend" - but warned now was not the time.

Questions over whether the UK should already be preparing itself for the eventuality have been circling in recent days.

On Wednesday, Mr Hammond said he would be willing to turn the tap for spending on if "no deal" was becoming a real possibility.

But he said such a move now would divert money away from the NHS, social care and education.

The Chancellor also urged the European Union to press ahead with thrashing out a Brexit deal in time for the official March 2019 exit date.