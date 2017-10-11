Police officer fired after arresting nurse who would not take blood from unconscious patient

A police officer who arrested a nurse when she refused to take blood from an unconscious patient has been fired.

Bodycam footage of Detective Jeff Payne forcibly removing nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital sparked outrage after going viral.

The clip, released by Ms Wubbels and her lawyers, resulted in the Utah police detective being suspended after the July 26 incident. But a Salt Lake City Police spokesman said he had now been sacked.

Mr Payne's lawyer Greg Skordas said he planned to appeal the decision.

He said his client would agree to being punished, but that termination of his job was "going too far".