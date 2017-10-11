Pregnant women can safely eat runny eggs for first time since salmonella crisis

Pregnant women, infants and the elderly are safe to eat runny eggs - if they are stamped with the British Lion mark, the food safety watchdog has announced.

For almost 30 years those vulnerable to infection have been advised against soft-boiled eggs for fear they could contain salmonella bacteria.

The salmonella crisis of 1988 - that saw two million chickens slaughtered amid a public outcry - led to the restrictive advice over raw or lightly cooked eggs.

But the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said changes by egg producers have brought about a "major reduction" in the risk of salmonella in British Lion eggs.