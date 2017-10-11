- ITV Report
Queen hands over Remembrance Sunday duties to Prince Charles
The Queen will not be laying a wreath at the Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday memorials this year, as she hands over the duty to her son the Prince of Wales.
The monarch will be present at the ceremony on Sunday 12 November, but instead of taking an active role she and the Duke of Edinburgh will watch from a balcony.
At Her Majesty's request, a wreath to fallen soldiers will be laid on her behalf by Prince Charles, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
The Queen has missed Remembrance Sunday memorials in the past.
She was forced to skip the ceremony as she was overseas on official trips in 1961, 1968, 1983 and 1999.
Elizabeth also missed Remembrance Sunday services whilst pregnant with her two youngest children - Prince Andrew in 1959 and Prince Edward in 1963.
However, it will be the first time that she is present at the service but does not lay a wreath in person.
The Palace did not give any reason for the change in protocol, but it is known that 91-year-old monarch has been gradually sharing more of her duties with her successor Prince Charles as she grows older.
Prince Philip formally retired from royal engagements earlier this year at age 96.