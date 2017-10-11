Queen hands over Remembrance Sunday duties to Prince Charles

The Queen will not be laying a wreath at the Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday memorials this year, as she hands over the duty to her son the Prince of Wales.

The monarch will be present at the ceremony on Sunday 12 November, but instead of taking an active role she and the Duke of Edinburgh will watch from a balcony.

At Her Majesty's request, a wreath to fallen soldiers will be laid on her behalf by Prince Charles, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.