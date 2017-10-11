Social media giants could face tax to fund measures to tackle online harm

Facebook and Twitter face being made to pay for action to tackle the "undeniable suffering" the internet can cause, the Culture Secretary has announced.

Cyber-bullying, trolling and under-age access to porn will be targeted in plans drawn up by Karen Bradley to make the online world safer.

Social media companies will be hit by an industry-wide levy to fund measures to deal with online harm.

A new code of practice to tackle bullying, intimidating or humiliating online content would be also be created.

"The internet has been an amazing force for good but it has caused undeniable suffering and can be an especially harmful place for children and vulnerable people," Mrs Bradley said.

"Behaviour that is unacceptable in real life is unacceptable on a computer screen.

"We need an approach to the internet that protects everyone without restricting growth and innovation in the digital economy.

"Our ideas are ambitious - and rightly so. Collaboratively, government, industry, parents and communities can keep citizens safe online, but only by working together."

The proposals outlined in the Internet Safety Green Paper also include an annual internet safety transparency report to keep tabs on online abuse.

Support would be given to digital start-ups to make sure they build safety features into new apps.

The government also confirmed plans announced earlier this year to make relationship lessons, which will include online safety, compulsory in schools.

It highlighted research from the UK Safer Internet Centre that found 64% of 13-17-year-olds have seen people posting offensive images or videos.