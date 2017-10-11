Spanish PM demands Catalan leader confirms if independence has been declared

Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy demanded answers from Catalonia's leader. Credit: APTN

The Spanish Prime Minister has formally demanded Catalonia clarifies if independence from Spain has been declared. In a veiled threat, Mariano Rajoy said this was required before the Spanish government can decide what to do next. Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont announced the region was an independent state on Tuesday following a referendum vote - but suspended suspended this for a "few weeks" pending further talks with the Spanish government. But central government in Madrid said it did not accept the declaration and deemed the referendum and its results to be invalid.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont signs an independence declaration which the Spanish government claim is invalid. Credit: AP

Some 2.3 million Catalans - 43% of the region - turned out to vote in the independence referendum, which the Spanish government said was illegal. Regional authorities declared the vote valid and said 90% who voted were in favour of independence. But the ballot was marred by violence with around 900 voters and 33 police officers injured as they clashed. In one instance a woman was seen being dragged away from a polling booth by her hair.

Thousands have publicly declared their views on Spain's streets. Credit: AP