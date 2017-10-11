The Queen steps back from Remembrance events as she hands down duties to other royals

The Queen at the last Remembrance Day service - but she will not a lay a wreath next time. Credit: PA

The Queen has decided she will not lay a wreath at the Cenotaph at the national Remembrance Sunday service this year. Buckingham Palace says it was her decision to ask the Prince of Wales to lay a wreath on her behalf. The Queen, who is now 91, has rarely missed the annual service in central London which remembers those who lost their lives in war. She has always wanted to lead the nation in remembering the war dead on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on November 11th. The decision is an acknowledgement of her age and that there are some duties she would now like to pass to other members of the Royal Family.

The Queen is gradually handing over duties to Prince Charles and other royals. Credit: PA

It’s also the first time the service has been held since the official retirement of Duke of Edinburgh earlier this year. Both the Queen and Prince Philip will still attend but this year they will watch the service from a balcony of the Foreign Office. The Queen has only missed the event at the Cenotaph when she was on tour or when she was pregnant with two of her children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. After the decision by the Duke of Cambridge to give up his job an as air ambulance pilot in East Anglia – the duties traditionally carried out by the Queen are slowly being passed to the younger generation of Royals.

The then-princess Elizabeth lays a wreath at the 1946 memorial. Credit: PA

Prince William is now devoted ‘full-time’ to his royal duties alongside his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and brother Prince Harry. The Prince of Wales will also take on more of his mother’s work as she gets older. The service at the Cenotaph involves placing a wreath and walking backwards down the steps of the monument. While there is no suggestion the Queen is now unable to do this – it is an acknowledgement that her age will increasingly place limitations on what she can do.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now carrying out full-time royal duties. Credit: PA