May urges Trump not to pull out of 'vitally important' Iran deal

Theresa May has appealed to Donald Trump not to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement, days ahead of an expected White House announcement that the president will not re-certify the deal.

Speaking to Trump on the phone on Tuesday, the prime minister called the 2015 accord "vitally important for regional security."

Stepping up British diplomatic efforts to save the international accord, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also spoke to his US counterpart Rex Tillerson, telling the Secretary of State the deal has "undoubtedly made the world a safer place."

During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly denounced the agreement, which limited Iran’s nuclear weapons programmes in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.

In September, Trump called the deal "an embarrassment to the United States" during a UN address.

Should Trump refuse to certify the deal ahead of the October 15 deadline, Congress would have 60 days to decide whether to re-impose sanctions on Iran.