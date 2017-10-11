Thousands report Facebook/Instagram 'blackout' as users unable to access sites

A large-scale Facebook outage has been reported worldwide - with users experiencing problems logging in and posting.

Thousands of people across the globe reported being met with error pages as they tried accessing the social media site.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, also appeared to be battling similar problems, with many users claiming they were locked out.

Website DownDetector showed a spike in "total blackout" and log-in error reports for both sites from 4pm on Wednesday.