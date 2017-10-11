- ITV Report
-
Thousands report Facebook/Instagram 'blackout' as users unable to access sites
A large-scale Facebook outage has been reported worldwide - with users experiencing problems logging in and posting.
Thousands of people across the globe reported being met with error pages as they tried accessing the social media site.
Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, also appeared to be battling similar problems, with many users claiming they were locked out.
Website DownDetector showed a spike in "total blackout" and log-in error reports for both sites from 4pm on Wednesday.
DownDetector showed the outages were being experienced in the UK and abroad.
Facebook said that it had received reports of people being unable to access both Facebook and Instagram.
A spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram.
"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
The hashtag #facebookdown started trending on Twitter soon after the problem emerged.