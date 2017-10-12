- ITV Report
Latest round of Brexit talks expected to close with little sign of progress
Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier are expected to hold an end of talks press conference later amid little sign of concrete progress.
The fifth round of Brexit negotiations is coming to an end amid growing frustration at the apparent lack of progress in Brussels to break the deadlock.
On Tuesday European Council president Donald Tusk warned the negotiations had not advanced sufficiently to move onto the second phase - including a new free trade deal.
The Prime Minister told MPs this week that contingency plans were being worked up in case the UK did not reach a deal with the EU, though she says she remains optimistic about the prospects for an agreement.
Next week Mr Barnier will brief the leaders of the other 27 EU member states on the negotiations when they meet at a summit in Brussels.
He so-far been adamant there has not been enough progress on the so-called "divorce" arrangements for him to be able to recommend they move on to phase two.
The EU side has expressed the need for greater clarity on the issues of future citizens' rights and the border with Ireland as well as the issue of the financial settlement.
In her Florence speech, Mrs May sought to reassure other EU leaders that the UK would fully honour its outstanding obligations while continuing to pay into the EU budget during a proposed two-year transition.
However there is frustration in Brussels that Mr Davis has so far been unwilling to put an actual figure on the "divorce bill".
Meanwhile Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon will reaffirm the UK's continued commitment to the collective defence of Europe after Brexit when they meet their Polish counterparts for talks in London.
Sir Michael will renew the UK's commitment to Nato's "enhanced forward presence" in Eastern Europe.
This includes 150 British troops stationed in Poland in support of a US-led battlegroup - designed to deter Russian aggression.
Speaking ahead of the talks, Mr Johnson said: "This meeting is another demonstration of the UK's unbreakable commitment to European security, working with our allies such as Poland to ensure the stability and prosperity of our continent."