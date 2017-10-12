Latest round of Brexit talks expected to close with little sign of progress

Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier are expected to hold an end of talks press conference later amid little sign of concrete progress.

The fifth round of Brexit negotiations is coming to an end amid growing frustration at the apparent lack of progress in Brussels to break the deadlock.

On Tuesday European Council president Donald Tusk warned the negotiations had not advanced sufficiently to move onto the second phase - including a new free trade deal.

The Prime Minister told MPs this week that contingency plans were being worked up in case the UK did not reach a deal with the EU, though she says she remains optimistic about the prospects for an agreement.

Next week Mr Barnier will brief the leaders of the other 27 EU member states on the negotiations when they meet at a summit in Brussels.