California fires: Couple aged 100 and 98 die as blaze engulfs their home

A couple with a combined aged of 198 who had been married 75 years are among the victims of the devastating California wildfires.

The bodies of 100-year-old Charles Rippey and his wife Sara, 98, were found inside the remnants of their Napa home on Sunday.

Their son said it appeared Mr Rippey had been trying to get to his wife's room when he was overcome by smoke and flames.

"My father certainly wouldn't have left her," Mike Rippey said.

The couple had met in grade school in Wisconsin and been together ever since.

A series of wildfires raging across Northern California have left at least 23 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes, businesses and other buildings.