Clean Growth Strategy: Government unveils plan to cut carbon emissions and boost economy

The strategy also includes support for offshore wind power project. Credit: PA

The Government has set out its plans to cut carbon emissions and boost the economy. Its long-awaited Clean Growth Strategy includes measures for housing, businesses, transport, agriculture and the power sector. It also aims to make the UK a "world leader" in green finance.

£2.5bn is already being invested in low carbon measures between 2015 and 2021.

More than a million homes will get energy saving upgrades to make them warmer and cheaper to heat through the "energy company obligation" paid for through consumer bills. New boiler standards will also be improved.

Over a million homes will receive upgrades to make them more energy efficient. Credit: PA

Ministers want all fuel-poor homes to be upgraded to at least a "C" energy performance level by 2030. Improving the energy efficiency of homes could save an average £270 a year on household bills, they said. The Government also announced up to £577 million for new renewables projects and support for action to roll out a huge 10 gigawatts of offshore wind power in the 2020s. It has also earmarked £1 billion to support the take-up of electric cars, developing an electric vehicle charging network. A further £841 million will be spend on innovation in low-carbon transport and fuels.

There are plans to develop an electric vehicle charging network Credit: PA

There are also plans to establish a new network of forests in England and fund larger-scale woodland and forest creation. The Government has committed to plant 11 million trees, and increase the amount of UK timber used in construction.

There are plans for a new network of forests. Credit: PA